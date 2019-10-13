Match ends, Brazil 1, Nigeria 1.
Brazil 1-1 Nigeria: Neymar limps off in first half
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar limped off after 12 minutes as Brazil were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by Nigeria.
The 27-year-old walked off holding his left thigh and could be a doubt for the Champions League game against Club Bruges on 22 October.
Rangers' Joe Aribo gave Nigeria the lead in the first half as he slotted past Manchester City's Ederson.
Real Madrid's Casemiro prodded in from close range to equalise just after half-time.
Despite having 70% possession in Singapore, Brazil were unable to find a winner to remain winless in this international break after drawing 1-1 with Senegal on Thursday.
Line-ups
Brazil
- 23Ederson
- 13Alves da Silva
- 4Marquinhos
- 3Thiago SilvaBooked at 90mins
- 16Lodi dos Santos
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 88'minutes
- 5Casemiro
- 8ArthurSubstituted forFabinhoat 80'minutes
- 19Sousa SoaresSubstituted forRicharlisonat 45'minutes
- 20FirminoSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 62'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forCoutinhoat 12'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pereira da Silva
- 2Militão
- 6Lobo Silva
- 7Richarlison
- 11Coutinho
- 12Melo dos Santos Neto
- 14Coquette Russo
- 15de Souza
- 17Fabinho
- 18Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 21Barbosa Almeida
- 22Almeida de Oliveira
Nigeria
- 23UzohoSubstituted forOkoyeat 63'minutes
- 20Awaziem
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 22Ajayi
- 3Collins
- 10AriboSubstituted forShehuat 90+4'minutes
- 4NdidiBooked at 87mins
- 13ChukwuezeSubstituted forOlayinkaat 89'minutes
- 18IwobiSubstituted forAzeezat 84'minutes
- 15SimonSubstituted forDennisat 79'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forOnuachuat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ezenwa
- 6Esiti
- 7Azeez
- 11Dennis
- 12Shehu
- 14Olayinka
- 16Okoye
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 19Onuachu
- 21Ebuehi
- Referee:
- Chuan Hui Jansen Foo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Nigeria 1.
Attempt missed. Paul Onuachu (Nigeria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Abdullahi Shehu replaces Joe Aribo.
Booking
Thiago Silva (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Brazil).
Joe Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Peter Olayinka replaces Samuel Chukwueze.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Booking
Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Renan Lodi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).
Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Onuachu.
Attempt missed. Paul Onuachu (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chidozie Awaziem with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Ramón Azeez replaces Alex Iwobi.
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Onuachu.
Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Brazil) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Fabinho replaces Arthur.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis replaces Moses Simon.
Foul by Renan Lodi (Brazil).
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Silva.
Attempt missed. Gabriel (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Richarlison with a cross.
Renan Lodi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Iwobi (Nigeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Paul Onuachu replaces Victor Osimhen.
Foul by Arthur (Brazil).
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Offside, Brazil. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
Hand ball by Alex Iwobi (Nigeria).
Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).
Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.