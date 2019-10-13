Leanne Crichton: Glasgow City midfielder injury doubt after 'terrible tackle'

Leanne Crichton is challenged by Rangers' Chantelle Brown

A "terrible tackle" has left Leanne Crichton as a major doubt for Glasgow City's Champions League last-16 tie with Brondby on Wednesday.

The Scotland international, 32, was injured in the first half of City's 4-1 win over Rangers in the Scottish Women's Cup semi-final.

And head coach Scott Booth was left "incensed" at the challenge from Rangers' Chantelle Brown.

"Although it's really bad, Leanne is lucky it wasn't worse," said Booth.

Crichton will be assessed on Monday before City travelling to Denmark for the first leg of the tie.

"It was a terrible tackle, I'm not going to hide away from that," Booth told BBC Scotland. "It doesn't look good for Wednesday, to be honest, and probably beyond a little bit.

"She's a strong character and a strong woman, and she will do her best to try and get fit and go through the pain barrier, but there's only so much you can do.

"She's got plenty of stud marks down her shin. It's an area where I think she's had an operation before so that makes it even more difficult in terms of recovery from that."