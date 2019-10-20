Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Evtimov
- 2Johnson
- 5Sykes
- 3Hughes
- 36Opoku
- 28Conneely
- 7Clark
- 11McConville
- 8Finley
- 19Bishop
- 9Zanzala
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 6Sherif
- 10Pritchard
- 23Neves Bento De Carvalho
- 30Bursik
- 32Charles
- 34Alese
Ipswich
- 1Holy
- 28Woolfenden
- 4Chambers
- 22NsialaBooked at 19mins
- 7Edwards
- 8Skuse
- 23Dozzell
- 29Garbutt
- 11Nolan
- 18Judge
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 2Donacien
- 12Norris
- 17Rowe
- 36Dobra
- 38Georgiou
- 44Huws
- 48Keane
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley).
Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt blocked. Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley).
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Callum Johnson.
Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gwion Edwards with a cross.
Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).
Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town).
Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Ipswich Town 0. Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Finley with a cross.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jon Nolan.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
Attempt blocked. Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gwion Edwards.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross following a set piece situation.
Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley).
Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley).
Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town).
Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gwion Edwards.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Luke Chambers tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.