League One
Accrington1Ipswich0

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 1Evtimov
  • 2Johnson
  • 5Sykes
  • 3Hughes
  • 36Opoku
  • 28Conneely
  • 7Clark
  • 11McConville
  • 8Finley
  • 19Bishop
  • 9Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 6Sherif
  • 10Pritchard
  • 23Neves Bento De Carvalho
  • 30Bursik
  • 32Charles
  • 34Alese

Ipswich

  • 1Holy
  • 28Woolfenden
  • 4Chambers
  • 22NsialaBooked at 19mins
  • 7Edwards
  • 8Skuse
  • 23Dozzell
  • 29Garbutt
  • 11Nolan
  • 18Judge
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 2Donacien
  • 12Norris
  • 17Rowe
  • 36Dobra
  • 38Georgiou
  • 44Huws
  • 48Keane
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley).

Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).

Attempt blocked. Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley).

Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town).

Attempt missed. Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Callum Johnson.

Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gwion Edwards with a cross.

Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).

Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).

Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town).

Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Ipswich Town 0. Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Finley with a cross.

Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).

Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jon Nolan.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.

Attempt blocked. Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gwion Edwards.

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross following a set piece situation.

Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley).

Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley).

Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).

Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town).

Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gwion Edwards.

Offside, Ipswich Town. Luke Chambers tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich128312161527
2Wycombe137512213926
3Peterborough1373330161424
4Fleetwood127232415923
5Oxford Utd1464429181122
6Coventry135621615121
7Bristol Rovers136341514121
8Blackpool135531715220
9Doncaster125431513219
10Sunderland125431615119
11Rotherham125341912718
12Lincoln City145271719-217
13Shrewsbury124531013-317
14Rochdale134451722-516
15Burton114341513215
16Gillingham133551816214
17Accrington133551621-514
18Portsmouth113441212013
19Tranmere133461722-513
20MK Dons134181219-713
21Wimbledon143381924-512
22Southend1312101433-195
23Bolton11047328-25-8
View full League One table

