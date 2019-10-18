Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest (Sun)
- From the section Championship
Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy misses Sunday's visit of high-flying Nottingham Forest because of a one-game ban after five yellow cards.
Michael Jacobs could feature as he recovers from a hamstring problem, but Gary Roberts and Tom Pearce are out.
Forest will hope to carry on their 10-game unbeaten run, with Michael Dawson set to return from a calf injury, while Ryan Yates and Alfa Semedo could play.
Samba Sow is a doubt with a hamstring injury he sustained at Brentford.
Match facts
- Wigan Athletic have never lost a home match against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W2 D5 L0).
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in six league matches against Wigan (W3 D3 L0) since losing 4-1 in March 2014.
- Wigan have lost only one of their last 15 home league games (W8 D6 L1), a 2-0 defeat by Leeds in August.
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in 10 league games (W6 D4 L0), their best run since February 2016 (13 games).
- Since the start of last season, Wigan have kept more home Championship clean sheets than any other team (14).
- Nottingham Forest are the only Championship team to score in all 11 games this season, despite having the joint-fewest shots on target along with opponents Wigan (33).