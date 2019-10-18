Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest (Sun)

Suspended Wigan skipper Sam Morsy has played in nine of his side's 11 Championship games this season

Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy misses Sunday's visit of high-flying Nottingham Forest because of a one-game ban after five yellow cards.

Michael Jacobs could feature as he recovers from a hamstring problem, but Gary Roberts and Tom Pearce are out.

Forest will hope to carry on their 10-game unbeaten run, with Michael Dawson set to return from a calf injury, while Ryan Yates and Alfa Semedo could play.

Samba Sow is a doubt with a hamstring injury he sustained at Brentford.

Match facts