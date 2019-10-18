Championship
Wigan14:00Nottm Forest
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest (Sun)

Sam Morsey
Suspended Wigan skipper Sam Morsy has played in nine of his side's 11 Championship games this season
Follow live text coverage from 13:45 BST on Sunday

Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy misses Sunday's visit of high-flying Nottingham Forest because of a one-game ban after five yellow cards.

Michael Jacobs could feature as he recovers from a hamstring problem, but Gary Roberts and Tom Pearce are out.

Forest will hope to carry on their 10-game unbeaten run, with Michael Dawson set to return from a calf injury, while Ryan Yates and Alfa Semedo could play.

Samba Sow is a doubt with a hamstring injury he sustained at Brentford.

Match facts

  • Wigan Athletic have never lost a home match against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W2 D5 L0).
  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in six league matches against Wigan (W3 D3 L0) since losing 4-1 in March 2014.
  • Wigan have lost only one of their last 15 home league games (W8 D6 L1), a 2-0 defeat by Leeds in August.
  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in 10 league games (W6 D4 L0), their best run since February 2016 (13 games).
  • Since the start of last season, Wigan have kept more home Championship clean sheets than any other team (14).
  • Nottingham Forest are the only Championship team to score in all 11 games this season, despite having the joint-fewest shots on target along with opponents Wigan (33).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you