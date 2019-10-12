Football gossip: Eriksen, Defoe, Fernandinho, Solskjaer

Bayern Munich could rival Real Madrid for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen and make a move for the 27-year-old Denmark international in January. (Sport1, via Mirror)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that on-loan former England striker Jermain Defoe, 37, could be given a player-coach role at Ibrox next term. (Daily Record)

Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, 34, out of contract at the end of the season, is in line for a new 12-month deal. (Sun)

Former Bolton boss Phil Parkinson is in pole position to become the new Sunderland manager. (Star)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to use a Spanish consultancy service to help with the club's recruitment drive. (Mail)

Manchester United are expected to have up to £300m to spend over the next two summers but former captain Bryan Robson says it was a mistake to lose big names including Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, and Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, without replacing them. (Star)

Mel Morris is holding out for a stunning £60m before he sells Derby, having already received a £50m offer from an American consortium. (Sun)

Newcastle are monitoring QPR's Republic of Ireland midfielder Ryan Manning, 23. (Football Insider)

West Ham's Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, 34, is expected to be sidelined for three months after having surgery on his hip injury. (London Evening Standard)

Wolves have been linked with Galatasaray's Congo defender Christian Luyindama, 25 - a former transfer target of Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle plan to support Steve Bruce in the January transfer window, with recruitment planning already under way at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson says he still struggles to deal with the part the media played in his dismissal from the national team. (Times - subscription required)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, currently chief executive at Ajax, has revealed that would like to one day return to Old Trafford - if he gets the same role with the Red Devils. (Mirror)