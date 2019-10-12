Scottish Challenge Cup: Glenavon out after Raith Rovers defeat

Johnny Tuffey kept Glenavon in the game with several saves at Stark's Park

Glenavon are out of the Scottish Challenge Cup after a 3-1 fourth-round defeat by Raith Rovers at Stark's Park.

The Scottish League One side had the better of the play and took the lead after 14 minutes through Kieron Bowie.

Rhys Marshall equalised for Gary Hamilton's side on 23 minutes but Daniel Armstrong's goal put Rovers into a half-time lead.

Lewis Allan's injury-time effort secured Raith's spot in the quarter-finals.

Johnny Tuffey made several early saves to keep Rovers out, but Bowie slipped the ball under the Glenavon stopper for the opener.

Tuffey was again called into action before Rhys Marshall made the most of a defensive mix-up to bring the visitors level against the run of play.

Armstrong's goal 10 minutes later restored Rovers' lead, before Ross Munro pulled off a good save to keep out Paddy Burns' header.

Bowie again tested Tuffey after the break before Iain Davidson hooked a Glenavon corner off the line at the other end.

Allan scored a third for Rovers in added time as Glenavon pushed for an equaliser, which confirmed the Scottish outfit's place in the next round.