European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Norway0Spain1

Norway v Spain

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 6NordtveitSubstituted forHovlandat 30'minutes
  • 3Ajer
  • 2Aleesami
  • 8Johansen
  • 19Henriksen
  • 15Berge
  • 18Selnaes
  • 20Ødegaard
  • 7KingBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 4Rosted
  • 5Hovland
  • 9Sørloth
  • 10Elyounoussi
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Midtsjø
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Meling
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Rossbach
  • 23Normann

Spain

  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 22Navas
  • 3Albiol
  • 15Ramos
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Ruiz
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Saúl
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 35mins
  • 21Oyarzabal
  • 6Ceballos

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Carvajal
  • 4Martínez
  • 7Sarabia
  • 9Moreno
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Romero Alconchel
  • 12Llorente
  • 16Rodri
  • 18Reguilón
  • 20Cazorla
  • 23López
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).

Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).

Offside, Spain. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Joshua King (Norway) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

Goal!

Goal! Norway 0, Spain 1. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Second Half

Second Half begins Norway 0, Spain 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Norway 0, Spain 0.

Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

Booking

Joshua King (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sander Berge.

Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Spain. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.

Jesús Navas (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Attempt blocked. Even Hovland (Norway) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Even Hovland replaces Håvard Nordtveit because of an injury.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Markus Henriksen with a headed pass.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Spain).

Stefan Johansen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.

Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Juan Bernat (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Attempt saved. Joshua King (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a cross.

Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Spain).

Stefan Johansen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Spain. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain77001831521
2Sweden7421148614
3Romania7412167913
4Norway723211929
5Malta7106214-123
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy76101831519
2Finland740398112
3Armenia74031311212
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7133710-36
6Liechtenstein7016120-191
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

