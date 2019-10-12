Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box.
Norway v Spain
Line-ups
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 6NordtveitSubstituted forHovlandat 30'minutes
- 3Ajer
- 2Aleesami
- 8Johansen
- 19Henriksen
- 15Berge
- 18Selnaes
- 20Ødegaard
- 7KingBooked at 42mins
Substitutes
- 4Rosted
- 5Hovland
- 9Sørloth
- 10Elyounoussi
- 11Elyounoussi
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 16Svensson
- 17Meling
- 21Johnsen
- 22Rossbach
- 23Normann
Spain
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 22Navas
- 3Albiol
- 15Ramos
- 14Bernat
- 17Ruiz
- 5Busquets
- 8Saúl
- 19RodrigoBooked at 35mins
- 21Oyarzabal
- 6Ceballos
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Carvajal
- 4Martínez
- 7Sarabia
- 9Moreno
- 10Thiago Alcántara
- 11Romero Alconchel
- 12Llorente
- 16Rodri
- 18Reguilón
- 20Cazorla
- 23López
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).
Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).
Offside, Spain. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Norway) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Goal!
Goal! Norway 0, Spain 1. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Second Half
Second Half begins Norway 0, Spain 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Norway 0, Spain 0.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Booking
Joshua King (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sander Berge.
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Spain. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.
Jesús Navas (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Attempt blocked. Even Hovland (Norway) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Even Hovland replaces Håvard Nordtveit because of an injury.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Markus Henriksen with a headed pass.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Spain).
Stefan Johansen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.
Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Juan Bernat (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Attempt saved. Joshua King (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a cross.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Spain).
Stefan Johansen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Spain. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.