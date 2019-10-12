First Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Romania 0.
Faroe Islands v Romania
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 9Ròlantsson
- 5Vatnsdal
- 4Gregersen
- 13Baldvinsson
- 3Davidsen
- 10Vatnhamar
- 8Hendriksson OlsenBooked at 45mins
- 6Hansson
- 20Bjartalid
- 11Olsen
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 12Gestsson
- 14Edmundsson
- 15Eriksen
- 16Nielsen
- 17Frederiksberg
- 18Justinussen
- 19Jonsson
- 21Danielsen
- 22Johannesen
- 23Joensen
Romania
- 12Tatarusanu
- 2Benzar
- 5NedelcearuBooked at 18mins
- 6ChirichesSubstituted forRusat 38'minutes
- 11Bancu
- 10Hagi
- 15Anton
- 8Stanciu
- 7Coman
- 9Puscas
- 23Andone
Substitutes
- 1Radu
- 3Tosca
- 4Rus
- 13Keseru
- 14Mogos
- 16Nita
- 17Deac
- 18Marin
- 19Bordeianu
- 20Mitrita
- 21Nistor
- 22Cicaldau
- Referee:
- Aliyar Aghayev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.
Attempt saved. Florin Andone (Romania) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicusor Bancu with a cross.
Booking
Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Attempt missed. Romario Benzar (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Adrian Rus replaces Vlad Chiriches because of an injury.
Attempt missed. George Puscas (Romania) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romario Benzar with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicusor Bancu.
Ianis Hagi (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid with a cross.
Attempt saved. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paul-Viorel Anton.
Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.
Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).
Romario Benzar (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).
Foul by Florin Andone (Romania).
Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ianis Hagi (Romania).
Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florin Andone.
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ianis Hagi with a cross.
Booking
Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania).
Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Romania).
Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Puscas (Romania).
Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Romario Benzar (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).
Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gilli Ròlantsson (Faroe Islands).
Attempt saved. George Puscas (Romania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romario Benzar with a cross.