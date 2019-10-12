European Championship Qualifying - Group D
Denmark0Switzerland0

Denmark v Switzerland

Line-ups

Denmark

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 14Dalsgaard
  • 4Kjaer
  • 6Christensen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 19Schöne
  • 8Delaney
  • 20PoulsenBooked at 6mins
  • 10Eriksen
  • 11Braithwaite
  • 21Cornelius

Substitutes

  • 2Ankersen
  • 3Andersen
  • 5Billing
  • 7Skov
  • 9Gytkjær
  • 12Dolberg
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 15Lerager
  • 16Hansen
  • 18Wass
  • 22Rönnow
  • 23Højbjerg

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 4Elvedi
  • 22Schär
  • 5Akanji
  • 2LichtsteinerBooked at 2mins
  • 17ZakariaBooked at 36mins
  • 10Xhaka
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 7Embolo
  • 9Seferovic
  • 18Mehmedi

Substitutes

  • 3Mbabu
  • 6Lang
  • 8Freuler
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Mvogo
  • 14Cömert
  • 15Sow
  • 16Gavranovic
  • 19Drmic
  • 20Fernandes
  • 21Omlin
  • 23Benito
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Denmark 0, Switzerland 0.

Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).

Lasse Schöne (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi with a cross.

Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.

Booking

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Delaney (Denmark).

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nico Elvedi with a through ball.

Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.

Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland).

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius with a headed pass.

Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.

Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henrik Dalsgaard with a cross.

Foul by Haris Seferovic (Switzerland).

Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Switzerland. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.

Attempt blocked. Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.

Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.

Attempt saved. Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Eriksen (Denmark).

Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).

Booking

Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).

Foul by Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark).

Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Fabian Schär.

Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.

Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark).

Booking

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark62401551010
3Switzerland523010469
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania7322137611
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands7016320-171

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland740386212
3Bos-Herze73131411310
4Armenia6303121119
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

