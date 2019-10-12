First Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Finland 0.
Bosnia-Herzegovina v Finland
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 4Kvrzic
- 18Kovacevic
- 3Bicakcic
- 5Kolasinac
- 13Cimirot
- 10Pjanic
- 21Saric
- 8ViscaSubstituted forHajrovicat 18'minutes
- 11Hodzic
- 14Gojak
Substitutes
- 1Buric
- 2Civic
- 6Hotic
- 7Besic
- 9Duljevic
- 15Sunjic
- 16Bajic
- 17Zukanovic
- 19Krunic
- 20Hajrovic
- 22Piric
- 23Jajalo
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 22Raitala
- 4Toivio
- 2ArajuuriSubstituted forVäisänenat 30'minutes
- 18Uronen
- 8Lod
- 6Kamara
- 14Sparv
- 13Soiri
- 7Tuominen
- 10Pukki
Substitutes
- 3Granlund
- 5Väisänen
- 9Jensen
- 11Schüller
- 12Joronen
- 15Väisänen
- 16Pirinen
- 17Skrabb
- 19Kauko
- 20Pohjanpalo
- 21Forsell
- 23Jaakkola
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.
Attempt saved. Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zoran Kvrzic.
Attempt saved. Tim Sparv (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pyry Soiri.
Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).
Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Finland 0. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Penalty conceded by Pyry Soiri (Finland) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
Foul by Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Jasse Tuominen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gojko Cimirot.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Adnan Kovacevic.
Attempt blocked. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Sauli Väisänen replaces Paulus Arajuuri.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 1, Finland 0. Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zoran Kvrzic.
Elvis Saric (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Joona Toivio.
Attempt blocked. Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Tim Sparv.
Attempt missed. Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elvis Saric.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Izet Hajrovic replaces Edin Visca.
Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jere Uronen (Finland).
Attempt blocked. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Zoran Kvrzic tries a through ball, but Amer Gojak is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Joona Toivio.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Glen Kamara.
Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.