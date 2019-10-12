European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Bos-Herze2Finland0

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Finland

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 4Kvrzic
  • 18Kovacevic
  • 3Bicakcic
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 13Cimirot
  • 10Pjanic
  • 21Saric
  • 8ViscaSubstituted forHajrovicat 18'minutes
  • 11Hodzic
  • 14Gojak

Substitutes

  • 1Buric
  • 2Civic
  • 6Hotic
  • 7Besic
  • 9Duljevic
  • 15Sunjic
  • 16Bajic
  • 17Zukanovic
  • 19Krunic
  • 20Hajrovic
  • 22Piric
  • 23Jajalo

Finland

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 22Raitala
  • 4Toivio
  • 2ArajuuriSubstituted forVäisänenat 30'minutes
  • 18Uronen
  • 8Lod
  • 6Kamara
  • 14Sparv
  • 13Soiri
  • 7Tuominen
  • 10Pukki

Substitutes

  • 3Granlund
  • 5Väisänen
  • 9Jensen
  • 11Schüller
  • 12Joronen
  • 15Väisänen
  • 16Pirinen
  • 17Skrabb
  • 19Kauko
  • 20Pohjanpalo
  • 21Forsell
  • 23Jaakkola
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamFinland
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Finland 0.

Foul by Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

Attempt saved. Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zoran Kvrzic.

Attempt saved. Tim Sparv (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pyry Soiri.

Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Finland 0. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Penalty conceded by Pyry Soiri (Finland) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.

Foul by Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Jasse Tuominen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gojko Cimirot.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Adnan Kovacevic.

Attempt blocked. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Finland. Sauli Väisänen replaces Paulus Arajuuri.

Goal!

Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 1, Finland 0. Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zoran Kvrzic.

Elvis Saric (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Joona Toivio.

Attempt blocked. Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Tim Sparv.

Attempt missed. Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elvis Saric.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Izet Hajrovic replaces Edin Visca.

Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jere Uronen (Finland).

Attempt blocked. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.

Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Zoran Kvrzic tries a through ball, but Amer Gojak is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Joona Toivio.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Glen Kamara.

Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark62401551010
3Switzerland523010469
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania7322137611
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands7016320-171

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland740386212
3Bos-Herze73131411310
4Armenia6303121119
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

