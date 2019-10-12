Scottish Challenge Cup: League Two pair Stenhousemuir & Elgin City reach last eight

Mitch Curry celebrates after putting Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the lead against Alloa Athletic

League Two Elgin City scored two late goals to shock Airdrieonians and reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The 2018 winners Inverness Caledonian Thistle were 3-0 winners over Championship rivals Alloa Athletic.

And Welsh National League side Wrexham are also in the last eight after a 4-1 win over St Mirren U21s.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Partick Thistle, Clyde and Raith Rovers and Stenhousemuir.

Partick Thistle saw off last year's finalists Connah's Quay Nomads through goals from Raffaele De Vita and James Penrice.

Brazilian Matheus Machado scored his first senior goal as Inverness beat Alloa, after Mitch Curry and Charlie Trafford had already given John Robertson's side a commanding lead.

Airdrieonians and Elgin City appeared to be heading for a goalless draw, but with five minutes left Kane Hester broke the deadlock for the visitors before Shane Sutherland netted a penalty to seal the win.

Kieron Bowie's goal on 14 minutes gave Raith Rovers an early lead against Northern Ireland's Glenavon, but Rhys Marshall levelled nine minutes later after a defensive mix-up.

Daniel Armstrong put the hosts back in front on 32 minutes, but it took until five minutes into injury time before the result was safe when Lewis Allan scored.

Chris Johnston gave Clyde an early lead away to Arbroath, and they completed the job through a second-half own goal after Tony Wallace's cross was bundled in.

St Mirren U21s had held Wrexham to a goalless draw over 45 minutes, but the second half started in the worst possible fashion with Devonte Redmond netted within 20 seconds.

Leighton McIntosh scored twice - once from the penalty spot - but he was denied a hat-trick when his bicycle kick was ruled out.

Jay Henderson pulled one back for Saints but Ben Tollitt made it 4-1 with two minutes left.

On Friday, Mark McGuigan's last-minute goal gave Stenhousemuir a thrilling 3-2 win over Waterford.