NI League Cup: Holders Linfield drawn at home to Cliftonville in last eight

Linfield reached the last eight with a 4-0 win over Dungannon Swifts

Holders Linfield have been drawn at home to Cliftonville in the quarter-finals of the NI League Cup.

Last season's beaten finalists Ballymena United were drawn at home to Crusaders just after the sides had drawn 1-1 in the league.

Championship side Dundela, who upset Larne in the third round, will host Coleraine while Institute will travel to either Glenavon or Newry City.

The ties will be played on Tuesday, 29 October.

The Lurgan Blues and Championship outfit Newry will play their outstanding third-round tie on Wednesday 23 October.

The Blues and the Reds are also set to face each other in the Co Antrim Shield quarter-finals on Tuesday, as are the Sky Blues and the Crues.

David Healy's men won the League Cup last season by beating Ballymena 1-0 in the final with an Andy Waterworth goal.