Ivorian forward Gervinho extends contract at Serie A side Parma

Ivory Coast international Gervinho

Ivorian forward Gervinho has extended his contract with Italian Serie A side Parma for another season.

The club confirmed that the new deal extends his stay at the club until 30 June 2022.

The 32-year-old former Arsenal player has been rewarded for his good performances since joining Parma in August 2018 from Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

He scored 11 goals in 30 league games for Parma last season.

He has also featured in the club's seven league matches so far in the ongoing Serie A campaign where he has scored one goal, netting a further two goals in the Italian cup.

Gervinho played for Arsenal from 2011 to 2013, scoring 11 goals in 63 games.

He then spent three seasons with Roma, leaving with 26 goals from 88 games.

Gervinho has also had stints with French clubs Lille and Le Mans as well as Belgian outfit Beveren.

He has been capped 84 times by Ivory Coast scoring 22 goals but has not been called up for international duty for almost two years.