Dave Challinor: AFC Fylde sack boss after Sutton United game is postponed

AFC Fylde beat Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy final in May, eight days after losing the play-off final to Salford

AFC Fylde have sacked manager Dave Challinor - three hours after their National League game with Sutton was postponed because of a rail incident.

The Lancashire side announced at 15:30 BST - while they should have been playing - that Challinor would leave after eight years in charge.

Fylde are in the fifth-tier relegation zone on goal difference having lost their last four matches.

Challinor led them to the promotion final and FA Trophy title last season.

"We have won together, laughed together, lost together and cried together," said a joint statement from Coasters chairman David Haythornthwaite and president Dai Davies.

"Today it was the latter, as we took this decision to part company with a man who was not just our manager, but someone who became our friend and whom we respect enormously not only as a manager, but as a human being."

Challinor oversaw three promotions at Mill Farm having joined the club from Colwyn Bay in 2011, with his assistant Colin Woodthorpe also departing.