National League: Stockport v Dagenham & AFC Fylde v Sutton postponed

Clubs across England are celebrating Non-League Day on Saturday

National League games between Stockport and Dagenham & Redbridge and AFC Fylde and Sutton have been postponed because of a rail incident at Milton Keynes, affecting trains leaving London Euston.

Barrow's match with Dover and Solihull Moors against Bromley could be delayed because of the travel disruption.

Fylde announced the postponement of their game at 12:10 BST, with Stockport calling their match off at 12:20 BST.

Stockport said a new date for the game will be confirmed "in due course".