Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Steve Clarke, Scotland, Rangers, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly emerged as a shock managerial target for Turkish giants Besiktas, who are mulling over whether to sack under-fire boss Abdullah Avci. (Daily Mail)

Steve Clarke says he'd quit as Scotland boss if he didn't believe he could turn things around and insists he's still the best man for the job. (Sun)

Winger Robert Snodgrass says Scotland must get back to basics and insists the players are fighting every second to salvage the pride of the national team. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson says blame the players, not manager Steve Clarke, for shipping sloppy goals in a run of four defeats to Russia and Belgium. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Ryan Christie closed down his Twitter account after receiving a storm of abuse for his red card at Livingston and, as well as saying it's gone for good, the Celtic star is determined to use the setback as a big learning curve for the future. (Daily Record)

Defender Borna Barisic and manager Steven Gerrard deserve credit for turning the Croatian's Rangers career around, says former Ibrox left-back Steven Smith. (Herald)

It's clear the Scotland players are not listening to Steve Clarke, says former international striker Kris Boyd. (Sun)

Why not try Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie in the number nine role for Scotland, asks former international Michael Stewart. (Sun)

Celtic can't let striker Odsonne Edouard go in January even if they receive a £50m bid, says former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Rangers legend Paul Gascoigne was as talented as Diego Maradona and Marco van Basten, according to former Lazio team-mate Luigi Corino. (Daily Record)