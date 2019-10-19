Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|8
|6
|0
|2
|22
|8
|14
|18
|2
|Ayr
|8
|6
|0
|2
|17
|8
|9
|18
|3
|Inverness CT
|8
|5
|1
|2
|14
|8
|6
|16
|4
|Dundee
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|11
|-1
|12
|5
|Morton
|8
|3
|1
|4
|11
|20
|-9
|10
|6
|Queen of Sth
|8
|2
|3
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|9
|7
|Arbroath
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|8
|8
|Alloa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|8
|9
|Dunfermline
|8
|1
|4
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|10
|Partick Thistle
|8
|1
|2
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|5