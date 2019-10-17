Everton v West Ham United

Everton are winless in all 20 Premier League matches under Marco Silva when conceding the opening goal (D3, L17).

TEAM NEWS

Everton loanee Djibril Sidibe is set to make his first Premier League start in place of the suspended Seamus Coleman.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has had thigh surgery and is out until the new year but Fabian Delph is fit.

West Ham's Declan Rice has overcome the illness that caused him to miss England's win in Bulgaria.

Aaron Cresswell and Robert Snodgrass are also available following knocks but Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio and Winston Reid all remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@mfisherfootball: It's not quite crisis time at Goodison Park but the natives are restless. Again.

Four consecutive defeats have seen Everton drop into the relegation zone for the first time in two years. Ronald Koeman lost his job in October 2017; some believe it might end the same way for Marco Silva.

Defensive shortcomings have resurfaced and their goals have dried up.

On paper, it's a terrific chance for West Ham to extend their recent unbeaten away record and build on their best start for four seasons. A win could lift the Hammers to third in the table come the final whistle.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I think that we are where we deserve to be. I am very pleased with the style of football.

"We scored a beautiful goal against Crystal Palace, we are making chances and trying to score, we play the most amount of time in the opposite half, we have more shots on target.

"The fans deserve to have our style of football and we will not change that whether we are winning or losing."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a huge game for Everton boss Marco Silva, whose team are in the bottom three. Defeat in their last home game against Sheffield United was particularly damaging for Silva, because it was a game the Everton fans expected to win - and the same applies here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have claimed two victories in the past three league meetings, as many as in their previous 22 attempts (D7, L13).

Everton have won 25 games and scored 83 goals against the Hammers - both Premier League club records against a particular opponent.

The Hammers have failed to score in four of the past six league encounters.

Everton

Everton could lose five consecutive league fixtures for the first time since October 2005, when they equalled the club top-flight record of six straight losses.

The Toffees are also on the cusp of matching their club Premier League record of three consecutive home defeats.

Only Watford and Newcastle have scored fewer goals than Everton's six.

They have the worst second-half record in the division, only managing one goal and failing to outscore their opponents in any game after the interval.

Everton have conceded a league-high 22 set-piece goals since the start of last season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored Everton's last four goals in all competitions - all in the first half.

