Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Tottenham's Harry Kane, who will stand-in as captain in the absence of Hugo Lloris, has seen his side concede 10 goals in their last two matches

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are back in full training and could be involved.

Christian Eriksen faces a fitness test after suffering a dead leg on international duty, while Hugo Lloris is out until the New Year.

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores has confirmed centre-back Sebastian Prodl will miss out because of a hamstring injury.

Etienne Capoue, Isaac Success and Troy Deeney are also absent.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: When does a blip become a crisis? Tottenham fans will have an opinion - and no doubt they will have opinions on who's to blame.

What is clear is that as Tottenham Hotspur PLC grows its store of valuable fixtures and fittings, the only fixtures which matter to fans have been going extraordinarily badly.

Luckily for Spurs, their opponents on Saturday are enduring a shocking start to the season with only three points and four goals collected from eight games.

This is Watford's fifth successive season in the top flight; making it six has to be their only focus - and that won't be easy with such an ageing squad.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on being invited to dinner by one of his squad: "They are not about to say goodbye to me. To say goodbye, say goodbye here - not inviting me to dinner.

"When you receive a text from the player inviting you and the coaching staff for a dinner only two things can happen.

"[It's] because they want to say goodbye. Or because they feel that they love you and they want to show that they are with you. And I think it's the second."

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores: "We are so far from where we want.

"I want to be very clear with that because it's true and the players know and the players accept that if you want to be competitive, we are not exactly at the point we want.

"We are probably at 30 or 35%... we need to improve in many, many things if we want to be more competitive. We are working all together, we are working really hard during the week."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a good fixture for Tottenham, who need a big response after being beaten by Brighton.

Watford picked up a point in their last game, at home to Sheffield United, but I think they will have to wait a bit longer for their first win of the season.

Prediction: 3-0

The last time they lost more in a calendar year was in 2008, when beaten 19 times

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's current run of nine successive top-flight away defeats at Spurs, by an aggregate scoreline of 24-4, is their longest such streak against a single opponent.

Tottenham could equal their longest top-flight home winning run versus a single opponent of 10 victories, set against Blackburn from 1933 to 1966.

Watford's only victory in 12 Premier League meetings came last season at Vicarage Road (D3, L8).

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have conceded 10 goals in two competitive games for the first time since December 1997, when they lost 6-1 to Chelsea and 4-0 to Coventry.

Spurs won their first four matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions, but have been victorious in only three of their subsequent eight home fixtures.

They have lost five of their past 33 Premier League meetings against sides starting the day bottom of the table - all five of those defeats have been against teams beginning with 'W': West Ham, Wigan, and West Brom three times.

Mauricio Pochettino has used 23 players in the Premier League this season, the joint most in the top flight along with Watford and Norwich.

Spurs' last nine Premier League goals have been scored in the first half of games. Their last second-half league goal came from Lucas Moura against Manchester City on 17 August.

Watford