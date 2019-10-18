Bournemouth v Norwich City

Bournemouth's Adam Smith could be involved for the first time since sustaining an injury against Leicester on 31 August

TEAM NEWS

Adam Smith could be in contention to play for Bournemouth after a seven-week absence because of a hamstring injury.

David Brooks, Dan Gosling and Junior Stanislas remain long-term absentees.

Norwich should be strengthened by the return of several players, including Tim Krul after a back problem.

Mario Vrancic, Alex Tettey and Tom Trybull have returned to full training in the past week, while Onel Hernandez might feature after a knee injury. Ben Godfrey has had a hernia operation.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: We often hear managers say they are looking for a reaction from their team after a heavy defeat.

That's certainly what Daniel Farke will be hoping for after Norwich's 5-1 loss at home to Aston Villa.

Callum Wilson, Josh King and Teemu Pukki will be anticipating multiple chances to come their way, as Bournemouth and Norwich are the only Premier League sides not to record a clean sheet so far this season.

This has the potential to be an exciting high-scoring encounter.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Norwich: "They are a very attacking team, a brave team and have good technical players.

"The fact they beat Manchester City shows their capabilities and we know we're going to have to be very good in this game in all aspects of our play because they are a dangerous team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I said a few weeks ago that it is proving far too easy to score against Norwich, something that we saw again when Villa put five past them last time out.

Bournemouth have had defensive problems of their own in previous years, and they are still pretty open now, but things are far worse for the Canaries.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Strictly Come Dancing stars Alex Scott and Neil Jones

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The only previous Premier League meetings came in the 2015-16 season, with Bournemouth winning 3-0 at home after losing the reverse fixture.

Bournemouth knocked Norwich out of the League Cup in their most recent encounter a year ago. They could earn three successive victories against the Canaries for the first time.

Norwich have won only two of their past 13 league matches versus Bournemouth (D5, L6).

Bournemouth

The Cherries have only won two of their past 10 home league fixtures, averaging a point per match during that period.

They have only kept one clean sheet in 12 league games. Bournemouth and Norwich are the only Premier League sides yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

The Cherries have failed to win any of the past 25 league games in which they conceded the first goal (D5, L20).

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have each played 99 Premier League games for the club.

Wilson has scored five goals in his six Premier League home games against promoted sides.

Norwich City