Chelsea v Newcastle United

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side have kept just one clean sheet so far

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is back in contention after missing the win at Southampton with a muscular injury.

Defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger could return from groin injuries, but Emerson remains out with a thigh problem.

Newcastle have no new injury concerns and are expected to keep faith with the same team that beat Manchester United.

Isaac Hayden is still suspended, while fellow midfielder Matt Ritchie remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: After such a demanding week I wouldn't blame Gareth Southgate for taking time off, but if the England manager is going to a Saturday game (and he will) then it's likely to be this one.

You don't get many matches with so much young English talent involved - and, yes, after their performances against Manchester United, I'm putting Newcastle's Longstaff brothers in there with Chelsea's many young Lions.

Can they do it again? That's what Steve Bruce is asking of all his players as they bid for a third win against 'big six' opponents already this season.

It's a huge ask against a fledgling Chelsea team that seems to have found its wings quickly. They've always been a fashionable club; maybe transfer bans could become trendy?!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on recent debutant Matty Longstaff: "Well, you can imagine what the kid's been like - it's like a kid in a sweet shop.

"That's why I picked him [against Manchester United]. His [post-match] interview beamed out of the television, what he's all about. It brought a refreshing humility to us all again and it was a wonderful debut from the kid.

"The big thing now is obviously to try to help him and protect him and nurture him along the way because he's got a big, big future ahead of him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Blues have won their past four games, and it looks like they have turned the corner.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won six successive Premier League home games against Newcastle, scoring 17 goals and conceding three.

Newcastle have won just one of their last 25 league visits to Chelsea, losing 17 and drawing seven.

The Magpies' only victory in seven Premier League meetings came at home in May 2018.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won four consecutive matches in all competitions, having triumphed in just two of their opening eight fixtures under Frank Lampard.

They have only kept one clean sheet in 12 games during Lampard's tenure.

The 14 Premier League goals conceded is nine more than at this stage last season.

Only five of the Blues' 14 league points have come at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have scored 13 Premier League goals via English players this season, five more than any other side.

Tammy Abraham has scored nine goals in all competitions in 2019-20 - the joint-most of any Premier League player, along with Raheem Sterling.

Lampard was unbeaten in all 17 Premier League appearances as a player against teams managed by Steve Bruce (W13, D4), scoring seven goals.

Olivier Giroud has scored a career-high eight Premier League goals against Newcastle. However, he has failed to score in the last six meetings.

Newcastle United