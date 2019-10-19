Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Ross County
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic are unbeaten in six home games since losing to Cluj in Champions League qualifying
  • Livingston ended Celtic's 11-game unbeaten run in their last Premiership outing
  • Celtic have not lost back-to-back league games since March 2013 during Neil Lennon's first spell in charge; the second defeat back then was to Ross County
  • County are unbeaten in four games, two of them away from home
  • Celtic own all three meetings between the sides last season without conceding a goal
  • Celtic have gone eight games without defeat against County since a 3-2 League Cup semi-final loss in January 2016

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers87012652121
2Celtic86112271519
3Motherwell85121510516
4Aberdeen83321010012
5Ross County83321011-112
6Livingston83231211111
7Kilmarnock832367-111
8Hamilton8224715-88
9Hearts8134913-46
10Hibernian8134717-106
11St Mirren812538-55
12St Johnstone8044720-134
View full Scottish Premiership table

