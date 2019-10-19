Hamilton Academical v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hamilton have only won one of their last seven games
- Hibs have not won over 90 minutes in their last nine outings, beating Greenock Morton after extra time and Kilmarnock on penalties
- Hibs have won their last four meetings against Accies, all three last season without losing a goal, and are unbeaten in five
- Hibs are unbeaten in their last three visits to Hamilton
- Hibs have lost nine points - more than any other team in the Premiership this season - from leading positions, including their last three league games
- Hibs have failed to win any of their four away league games this season