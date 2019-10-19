Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Hibernian
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Hibernian

  • Hamilton have only won one of their last seven games
  • Hibs have not won over 90 minutes in their last nine outings, beating Greenock Morton after extra time and Kilmarnock on penalties
  • Hibs have won their last four meetings against Accies, all three last season without losing a goal, and are unbeaten in five
  • Hibs are unbeaten in their last three visits to Hamilton
  • Hibs have lost nine points - more than any other team in the Premiership this season - from leading positions, including their last three league games
  • Hibs have failed to win any of their four away league games this season

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers87012652121
2Celtic86112271519
3Motherwell85121510516
4Aberdeen83321010012
5Ross County83321011-112
6Livingston83231211111
7Kilmarnock832367-111
8Hamilton8224715-88
9Hearts8134913-46
10Hibernian8134717-106
11St Mirren812538-55
12St Johnstone8044720-134
