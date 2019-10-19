Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v St Johnstone

  • St Mirren have gone six games without a victory and failed to score in their last three home games
  • St Johnstone have gone nine games without a win but have drawn all three of their Premiership away games
  • St Mirren have not beaten St Johnstone in six meetings since October 2014 but did end a run of five defeats with a 1-1 home draw in April
  • St Johnstone have gone four games without a defeat in Paisley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers87012652121
2Celtic86112271519
3Motherwell85121510516
4Aberdeen83321010012
5Ross County83321011-112
6Livingston83231211111
7Kilmarnock832367-111
8Hamilton8224715-88
9Hearts8134913-46
10Hibernian8134717-106
11St Mirren812538-55
12St Johnstone8044720-134
View full Scottish Premiership table

