St Mirren v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- St Mirren have gone six games without a victory and failed to score in their last three home games
- St Johnstone have gone nine games without a win but have drawn all three of their Premiership away games
- St Mirren have not beaten St Johnstone in six meetings since October 2014 but did end a run of five defeats with a 1-1 home draw in April
- St Johnstone have gone four games without a defeat in Paisley