Newport County v Scunthorpe United

Ryan Inniss is available for Newport after serving a five-game ban for an alleged biting offence in Newport's EFL Trophy defeat to West Ham.

The hosts are still without Mickey Demetriou and Ade Azeez.

Scunthorpe boss Paul Hurst will make late checks on goalkeeper Rory Watson and defender Kgosi Ntlhe.

Watson sustained facial injuries in the home win against Northampton and Ntlhe has a groin strain, while Matthew Lund completes a three-game suspension.