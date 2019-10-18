League Two
Newport15:00Scunthorpe
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Scunthorpe United

Ryan Inniss is available for Newport after serving a five-game ban for an alleged biting offence in Newport's EFL Trophy defeat to West Ham.

The hosts are still without Mickey Demetriou and Ade Azeez.

Scunthorpe boss Paul Hurst will make late checks on goalkeeper Rory Watson and defender Kgosi Ntlhe.

Watson sustained facial injuries in the home win against Northampton and Ntlhe has a groin strain, while Matthew Lund completes a three-game suspension.

Saturday 19th October 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • BradfordBradford City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00ExeterExeter City
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00SalfordSalford City
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00StevenageStevenage
  • WalsallWalsall15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe138232316726
2Exeter137511811726
3Bradford137331912724
4Forest Green13733147724
5Newport12651126623
6Cheltenham1264221111022
7Swindon136342016421
8Colchester135441612419
9Crawley135442120119
10Grimsby135352016418
11Plymouth134541816217
12Macclesfield134541515017
13Port Vale134541820-217
14Salford134541620-417
15Mansfield134451917216
16Cambridge134451614216
17Leyton Orient134451922-316
18Northampton134361416-215
19Walsall13436917-815
20Carlisle134271523-814
21Oldham132561423-911
22Scunthorpe132471621-510
23Stevenage131571019-98
24Morecambe131481326-137
