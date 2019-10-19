League One
Bolton15:00Rochdale
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Rochdale

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich118302151627
2Wycombe126512113823
3Peterborough1263328151321
4Bristol Rovers126331512321
5Fleetwood116232014620
6Blackpool135531715220
7Coventry125521615120
8Oxford Utd1354427171019
9Sunderland115421614219
10Rotherham115331810818
11Lincoln City145271719-217
12Shrewsbury124531013-317
13Doncaster114431313016
14Burton10433149515
15Gillingham123541714314
16Portsmouth103431211113
17Tranmere133461722-513
18Rochdale123451421-713
19MK Dons124081219-712
20Accrington122551521-611
21Wimbledon132381824-69
22Southend1312101433-195
23Bolton10046225-23-8
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you