Reading v Preston North End

Mark Bowen prepares to take charge of Reading for the first time after taking over as manager on Monday.
Defender Michael Morrison has had a stomach bug and is a doubt, but midfileder John Swift is available after serving a one-match suspension.
Third-placed Preston will have defender Darnell Fisher available after a ban.
Andrew Hughes is fit again after hamstring and hip problems, but Tom Clarke still has a knee injury and Louis Moult is out for the season.
Bowen, who was previously sporting director at Reading, succeeded Jose Gomes after the Portuguese manager was sacked with the club in the bottom three and without a win in six league games.
The Welshman's only previous managerial experience was a one-game caretaker spell with QPR following Mark Hughes' sacking in November 2012.
Bowen worked with Hughes as his number two at six different clubs since 2004 before joining Reading in March of this year..
He has brought in Eddie Niedzwiecki, who was also part of Hughes' backroom staff, but the new Reading boss says he has no plans to invite Hughes to join the Royals.
Match facts
- Reading have won their last three Championship matches against Preston, with two of those coming at the Madejski Stadium.
- Preston have lost nine of their last 11 away league matches against Reading (W1 D1 L9), losing each of the last three in a row.
- Reading have not lost four consecutive home league games since September 2018.
- Since beating Huddersfield in August, Reading have not led for a single minute in any of their subsequent six league matches.
- Preston have lost only four of their last 28 league matches in October (W14 D10 L4).
- Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson has been involved in 11 Championship goals this season (7 goals, 4 assists) - three more than any other player.