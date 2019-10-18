Charlton Athletic v Derby County

Krystian Bielik joined Derby from Arsenal this summer, having helped Charlton win promotion from League One during a loan spell at The Valley last season

Charlton Athletic are again without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who has been out for over a month with a knee injury.

Ben Purrington could return and Tomer Hemed (thigh) and Beram Kayal (groin) are back in training, but Lewis Page has yet to resume running.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu expects to have both midfielder Krystian Bielik and defender Jayden Bogle available.

Poland international Bielik has shaken off a thigh problem, while Bogle has recovered from an ankle injury.

Forward Jack Marriott (groin) remains a doubt, while midfielders Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) and George Evans (thigh) are continuing their recovery.

Defender Richard Keogh (knee) is a long-term absentee and midfielder Ikechi Anya (calf) also remains sidelined.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer will start a three-match touchline ban after admitting a misconduct charge over comments he made to the referee during and following their defeat at home by Swansea.

Match facts