Charlton Athletic v Derby County

Charlton Athletic are again without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who has been out for over a month with a knee injury.
Ben Purrington could return and Tomer Hemed (thigh) and Beram Kayal (groin) are back in training, but Lewis Page has yet to resume running.
Derby boss Phillip Cocu expects to have both midfielder Krystian Bielik and defender Jayden Bogle available.
Poland international Bielik has shaken off a thigh problem, while Bogle has recovered from an ankle injury.
Forward Jack Marriott (groin) remains a doubt, while midfielders Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) and George Evans (thigh) are continuing their recovery.
Defender Richard Keogh (knee) is a long-term absentee and midfielder Ikechi Anya (calf) also remains sidelined.
Charlton manager Lee Bowyer will start a three-match touchline ban after admitting a misconduct charge over comments he made to the referee during and following their defeat at home by Swansea.
Match facts
- Charlton Athletic have won one of their past 11 matches against Derby in all competitions (W1 D3 L7), a 3-2 win in August 2014.
- Derby won their last away league match against Charlton in April 2016 - they last won consecutive visits to the Addicks in January 1995.
- Charlton haven't lost consecutive home league games since February 2017, when they lost to Oxford United and Bury in League One.
- Derby have lost just three of their past 23 regular league matches (W9 D11 L3) and are unbeaten in five Championship games (W2 D3).
- Derby have won none of their last 10 away league games in London (D7 L3) since a 1-0 win over QPR in December 2016.
- Charlton boss Lee Bowyer and Derby's Phillip Cocu haven't been on opposing sides since October 2000, when Bowyer played for Leeds and Cocu played for Barcelona in a Champions League clash at Elland Road that ended 1-1.