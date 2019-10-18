Championship
Charlton15:00Derby
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Derby County

Krystian Bielik in action for Derby County
Krystian Bielik joined Derby from Arsenal this summer, having helped Charlton win promotion from League One during a loan spell at The Valley last season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Charlton Athletic are again without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who has been out for over a month with a knee injury.

Ben Purrington could return and Tomer Hemed (thigh) and Beram Kayal (groin) are back in training, but Lewis Page has yet to resume running.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu expects to have both midfielder Krystian Bielik and defender Jayden Bogle available.

Poland international Bielik has shaken off a thigh problem, while Bogle has recovered from an ankle injury.

Forward Jack Marriott (groin) remains a doubt, while midfielders Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) and George Evans (thigh) are continuing their recovery.

Defender Richard Keogh (knee) is a long-term absentee and midfielder Ikechi Anya (calf) also remains sidelined.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer will start a three-match touchline ban after admitting a misconduct charge over comments he made to the referee during and following their defeat at home by Swansea.

Match facts

  • Charlton Athletic have won one of their past 11 matches against Derby in all competitions (W1 D3 L7), a 3-2 win in August 2014.
  • Derby won their last away league match against Charlton in April 2016 - they last won consecutive visits to the Addicks in January 1995.
  • Charlton haven't lost consecutive home league games since February 2017, when they lost to Oxford United and Bury in League One.
  • Derby have lost just three of their past 23 regular league matches (W9 D11 L3) and are unbeaten in five Championship games (W2 D3).
  • Derby have won none of their last 10 away league games in London (D7 L3) since a 1-0 win over QPR in December 2016.
  • Charlton boss Lee Bowyer and Derby's Phillip Cocu haven't been on opposing sides since October 2000, when Bowyer played for Leeds and Cocu played for Barcelona in a Champions League clash at Elland Road that ended 1-1.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you