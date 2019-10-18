Stoke City v Fulham

Stoke City went into the international break on the back of a first league win of the season under Nathan Jones, in the top v bottom clash at Swansea

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since he took over in January when his side host Fulham.

Nathan Collins is available after completing a three-game ban and James McClean has recovered from injury.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has a fully-fit squad to pick from as he looks to extend his side's six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Harrison Reed and Bobby Reid hope to force their way into the line-up.

Stoke have picked up just one home point out of a possible 18 this season, but they lifted the pressure on Jones in the final game before the international break when they won at leaders Swansea.

Substitute Scott Hogan's last-minute winner was the first significant goal scored by Stoke in the 90th minute or later in almost four years, since Marko Arnautovic's injury-time penalty in a 4-3 win at Everton in December 2015.

Match facts