Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town
- From the section Championship
Blackburn will be without defender Greg Cunningham after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the defeat at QPR.
Fellow defender Darragh Lenihan is out for eight weeks with an injury picked up in the same game.
Huddersfield Town could welcome back defender Terence Kongolo (calf) and midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee).
The Terriers moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Hull City before the international break.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Blackburn and Huddersfield since December 2016, when the sides shared two 1-1 Championship draws.
- Five of the last six Championship meetings between Blackburn and Huddersfield have ended as draws. The Terriers won the other 2-0 in April 2016.
- Huddersfield have won as many points (7) in their last three league games as they did in their previous 33 league games, of which they won just one.
- Blackburn's Tony Mowbray and Huddersfield's Danny Cowley have met once previously, when Rovers beat Cowley's Lincoln City 4-1 in last season's League Cup.
- Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong has scored three goals in his last four league games, as many as in his previous 31 matches combined.
- Karlan Grant has scored 10 of Huddersfield's 21 league goals since making his debut in February 2019, seven more than any other player in that time.