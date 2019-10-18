Barnsley v Swansea City

Only one of Swansea top scorer Borja Baston's six goals this season has come away from home

Barnsley will be in the caretaker charge of Adam Murray after Daniel Stendel was sacked last week.

Forward Patrick Schmidt is a doubt after a knock picked up in training, while defender Bambo Diaby (knee) is short of match fitness.

Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton should be fit to start after suffering a dead leg in the 2-1 home defeat by Stoke before the international break.

Boss Steve Cooper has no new injury or suspension concerns

Match facts