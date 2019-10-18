Championship
Barnsley15:00Swansea
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Swansea City

Only one of Swansea top scorer Borja Baston's six goals this season has come away from home
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Barnsley will be in the caretaker charge of Adam Murray after Daniel Stendel was sacked last week.

Forward Patrick Schmidt is a doubt after a knock picked up in training, while defender Bambo Diaby (knee) is short of match fitness.

Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton should be fit to start after suffering a dead leg in the 2-1 home defeat by Stoke before the international break.

Boss Steve Cooper has no new injury or suspension concerns

Match facts

  • Barnsley are winless in 12 games against Swansea City in all competitions (D5 L7) ahead of the two clubs' first meeting since Swansea's 3-1 League Cup second round win in August 2012.
  • The last encounter between Barnsley and Swansea at Oakwell was an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2012, when the Swans won 4-2.
  • Barnsley have already lost as many league games this season (7) as in the whole of last season in League One.
  • Barnsley have won just five of their last 42 Championship matches (D13 L24).
  • Swansea, 1-0 winners away at Leeds in August, have not won consecutive away league matches in Yorkshire since March 2008, when they won at Doncaster and Huddersfield.
  • Andre Ayew has been involved in five goals in his eight Championship starts for Swansea this season (2 goals, 3 assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
View full Championship table

