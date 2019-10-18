Luton Town v Bristol City

Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy is nearing a return to full fitness for Bristol City

Luton Town defender Martin Cranie could return to face Bristol City after two months out with a knee ligament injury.

The Hatters are one of only two teams yet to keep a Championship clean sheet this season, a record that may prompt goalkeeper James Shea to be recalled.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has no fresh injury concerns, although the game will come too soon for club record signing Tomas Kalas (hamstring).

Spanish striker Rodri, who arrived on Wednesday, could be named on the bench.

Match facts