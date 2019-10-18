Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Bermuda international Nahki Wells has scored six Championship goals for QPR this season

Hull centre-back Jordy De Wijs is out after damaging ankle ligaments in training, but is only expected to be sidelined for a matter of weeks.

Ryan Tafazolli and Matthew Pennington are the main contenders for the right to replace the Dutchman.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has a full-strength squad as he targets a sixth win in eight league games.

Midfielder Matt Smith and forward Nahki Wells both returned from international duty unscathed.

Defender Grant Hall and on-loan Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos are back in contention after recovering from injuries.

Match facts