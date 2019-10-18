Championship
Hull15:00QPR
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

Nahki Wells in action for QPR
Bermuda international Nahki Wells has scored six Championship goals for QPR this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Hull centre-back Jordy De Wijs is out after damaging ankle ligaments in training, but is only expected to be sidelined for a matter of weeks.

Ryan Tafazolli and Matthew Pennington are the main contenders for the right to replace the Dutchman.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has a full-strength squad as he targets a sixth win in eight league games.

Midfielder Matt Smith and forward Nahki Wells both returned from international duty unscathed.

Defender Grant Hall and on-loan Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos are back in contention after recovering from injuries.

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in their last 11 home league matches against QPR (W4 D7) since losing 1-2 in February 1970.
  • QPR have picked up only one win in their last 11 league meetings with Hull (W1 D5 L5), winning 2-1 in August 2017.
  • Hull have lost three of their last 20 home league games (W11 D6 L3), though two of those defeats have come this season.
  • QPR have won five of their last seven league games (W5 L2) having won just four of their previous 26 Championship games (W4 D6 L16).
  • Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 17 goals in his last 18 league appearances at the KCOM Stadium (15 goals, 2 assists).
  • Nahki Wells has scored six goals in nine Championship games for QPR this season - only one fewer than he scored in 40 league games for the Hoops last season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
