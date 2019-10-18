Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
Middlesbrough are without striker Rudy Gestede, who has a hamstring injury, for the visit of West Bromwich Albion.
But they hope to have midfielders Paddy McNair and George Saville, and goalkeeper Darren Randolph, reporting back fit from international duty.
Championship leaders Albion are without Kieran Gibbs, who may be out for three weeks after a broken toe in training, and striker Kenneth Zohore (calf).
But Egypt international Ahmed Hegazi is fit for his first start of the season.
Grady Diangana (Achilles) and Chris Brunt are also expected to be available as Albion bid to avenge last season's league double by Boro, who were then under the command of former Baggies boss Tony Pulis.
After going top with their 4-2 win over Cardiff City - and Swansea's surprise home loss to Stoke - prior to the international break, Slaven Blic's Baggies begin the day 12 points clear of Jonathan Woodgate's 20th-placed Boro, who have picked up just one point from their last four games.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough won both of their league meetings with West Bromwich Albion last season, completing their first league double over the Baggies since the 2004-05 season.
- Albion's last away league win at Middlesbrough came in September 2009, a 5-0 victory under Roberto Di Matteo.
- Boro have won just two of their 12 games under Jonathan Woodgate in all competitions - and have lost three of their last four Championship matches.
- Since the start of last season, Albion have scored 108 league goals (excluding the play-offs), 18 more than any other current Championship side.
- Boro's tally of 10 points from their opening 11 league games is their worst start to a league season outside the top flight since the 1985-86 season, in the second tier, when they had 10 points and ended up being relegated
- Albion loan signing Matheus Pereira has been involved in six goals in six starts in the Championship this season (2 goals, 4 assists).