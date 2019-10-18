Championship
Brentford15:00Millwall
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Millwall

Ollie Watkins in action for Brentford
Ollie Watkins has scored seven of Brentford's nine goals in the Championship this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Brentford winger Sergi Canos is a long-term absentee, having suffered a serious knee injury.

Greek striker Nikos Karelis is building match fitness, having featured just three times for the bench since joining the Bees in August.

Millwall will be without keeper Frank Fielding (quad) and midfielder Ryan Leonard for the trip to west London.

Leonard will be out for "a number of weeks" after suffering a knee injury in the 2-1 win over Leeds last time out.

Winger Jiri Skalak is back in full training after recovering from foot and ankle injuries sustained in August.

Caretaker boss Adam Barrett takes charge of the Lions for the second time, and is one of three men in contention to be appointed manager.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won their last two home Championship encounters with Millwall, winning 1-0 in 2017-18 and 2-0 in 2018-19.
  • Millwall have only won once in their past eight league matches against Brentford (W1 D4 L3), a 1-0 win at the Den in March 2018.
  • Brentford have won just one of their six home games in all competitions this season (W1 D4 L1) after winning 10 of their last 12 home games of the 2018-19 season.
  • Millwall have won only three of their last 31 away league games (W3 D10 L18) and are winless in 10 games on the road (D5 L5).
  • The two players with the most shots without scoring in the Championship this season are Brentford's Sergi Canos (30) and Said Benrahma (22).
  • Millwall are winless in their last 10 away league London derbies (D5 L5), losing the last five in a row without scoring a goal.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
View full Championship table

