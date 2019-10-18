Leeds United v Birmingham City
- From the section Championship
Leeds United may bring back Spanish midfielder Pablo Hernandez for the visit of Birmingham City after three matches out with a muscle strain.
Captain Liam Cooper (groin), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Jamie Shackleton (hamstring) are still out.
Birmingham's Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero is still not fit, despite being back in training ahead of schedule.
Josh McEachran, who joined Blues as a free agent at the end of last month, is still working on his match sharpness.
Blues did the double over Leeds last season, with the now departed Che Adams scoring all three of their goals as they followed up a 2-1 victory at Elland Road 13 months ago with a 1-0 win at St Andrew's in April.
Leeds are looking to improve on a home record which has brought eight points but only four goals in their five home matches this season - of which the last two were own goals, by Derby's Max Lowe and West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley.
Since Hernandez scored in their 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest on the second weekend of the season, the only other home league goal scored by a Leeds player was by substitute Eddie Nketiah to beat Brentford on 28 August.
Match facts
- Leeds United have lost their last three league games against Birmingham City, all by a single-goal margin.
- Blues have won six of their last 10 away league visits to Elland Road - including three of their last four.
- Leeds have had 14 more shots than any other Championship side (183) but nine teams have scored more. Of Leeds' 15 goals, only four have come at home - and that includes two own goals.
- Since winning at Brentford on the opening day, Blues have lost four times in five away league games. Only Wigan Athletic (5) have lost more on the road this season in the Championship.
- Birmingham recorded 21 per cent (26 of 125) of their total shots in 11 Championship games this season in the 2-1 home win over Middlesbrough.
- Leeds winger Jack Harrison, who assisted Ezgjan Alioski's goal at Millwall last time out, has had more touches in the opposition box (66) than any other Championship player this season.