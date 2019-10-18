Leeds United v Birmingham City

England Under-21s' midweek hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah is one of only two Leeds United players to have scored a home league goal this season

Leeds United may bring back Spanish midfielder Pablo Hernandez for the visit of Birmingham City after three matches out with a muscle strain.

Captain Liam Cooper (groin), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Jamie Shackleton (hamstring) are still out.

Birmingham's Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero is still not fit, despite being back in training ahead of schedule.

Josh McEachran, who joined Blues as a free agent at the end of last month, is still working on his match sharpness.

Blues did the double over Leeds last season, with the now departed Che Adams scoring all three of their goals as they followed up a 2-1 victory at Elland Road 13 months ago with a 1-0 win at St Andrew's in April.

Leeds are looking to improve on a home record which has brought eight points but only four goals in their five home matches this season - of which the last two were own goals, by Derby's Max Lowe and West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley.

Since Hernandez scored in their 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest on the second weekend of the season, the only other home league goal scored by a Leeds player was by substitute Eddie Nketiah to beat Brentford on 28 August.

