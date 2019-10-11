Police arrest 14 England fans in Prague after Euro 2020 qualifier

Arrests were made in Prague at the Czech Republic v England match

Police in Prague made a series of arrests after crowd trouble involving England fans at Friday's Euro 2020 qualifying match.

There were 31 arrests, 14 of whom were England supporters.

Almost 3,800 England fans bought tickets for the 20:45 BST kick-off in Prague, although more are believed to have travelled.

England lost the match 2-1 and have another game on Monday when they travel to Sofia to play Bulgaria.

Ugly scenes erupted just before 7pm local time when some English fans began throwing bottles towards armed officers in riot gear.

A recorded warning was played in English before the Czech police advanced on the group, who had taken over a small square in the city's Old Town.

Speaking after his team's 2-1 defeat, England manager Gareth Southgate said of the crowd disturbances: "Of course, it's always disappointing and I think I've always spoken about how we would want everybody to conduct themselves.

"But equally, tonight, I think everybody would expect me to focus on getting my job right and make sure that I get the performance that we need from the team. So, I think some of these things are for other people to deal with."