Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 11 October

Cefn Druids v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Cefn Druids have picked up one point from their previous five games and they are one place above the relegation zone. Newtown are one place below the play-offs spots - seven points behind sixth-placed Cardiff Met.

Cymru Premier table

Saturday, 12 October

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Aberystwyth ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a 1-1 draw at Penybont last weekend while Sixth-placed Cardiff Met remain unbeaten after drawing 1-1 at Airbus UK last Saturday.

Bala Town v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST: Carmarthen are the only side still seeking their first win of the season and with Danny Thomas in charge for the time being, they remain bottom of the table, Bala are fifth going into the weekend matches having won their last two games.

Barry Town United P-P Penybont: The match has been postponed as two Barry players - George Ratcliffe and Sion Spence - have been called up to the Wales Under-21 Squad.

The New Saints v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30: Saints have lost their last three games in all competitions, including two successive league defeats. Scott Ruscoe's side have dropped down to fourth in the table. Airbus, who are unbeaten in two games and in eighth spot, have never won away against New Saints.

Tuesday, 15 October

Connah's Quay Nomads v Caernarfon Town; 19:45

BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South

Saturday, 12 October

Merthyr Town v Blackfield & Langley; 15;00 BST