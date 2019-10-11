European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Portugal3Luxembourg0

Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg: Cristiano Ronaldo moves one goal away from 700

Cristiano Ronaldo chips Anthony Moris
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 94 goals for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo moved one strike away from his 700th career goal as Portugal edged closer to Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win against Luxembourg.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva opened the scoring before Ronaldo chipped over Anthony Moris.

Valencia's Goncalo Guedes completed the scoring just before full-time.

Portugal remain second in Group B, five points behind Ukraine, but four points clear of Serbia in third.

Ronaldo will have the chance to become just the sixth person to score 700 goals when Portugal travel to Ukraine on Monday.

Fernando Santos' side can qualify with a win in Kiev, if Serbia fail to win in Lithuania.

Line-ups

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 16Bruno Fernandes
  • 13Danilo
  • 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forNevesat 90'minutes
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 77'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 23SequeiraSubstituted forJoão Márioat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6José Fonte
  • 9André Silva
  • 10João Mário
  • 11Tué Na Bangna
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 14Ricardo Pereira
  • 15André Gomes
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Borges Semedo
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 22Beto

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 7Gerson
  • 13Carlson
  • 10ThillSubstituted forBensiat 88'minutes
  • 11BohnertSubstituted forSinaniat 45'minutes
  • 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 9mins
  • 15Thill
  • 17RodriguesBooked at 71mins
  • 20TurpelSubstituted forAlves Da Motaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hall
  • 4Malget
  • 5Selimovic
  • 6Philipps
  • 8Martins
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 12Schon
  • 14Sinani
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 21Bensi
  • 22Curci
  • 23Cabral
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Portugal 3, Luxembourg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portugal 3, Luxembourg 0.

Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Portugal).

Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Rúben Neves replaces João Moutinho.

Goal!

Goal! Portugal 3, Luxembourg 0. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Daniel Alves Da Mota.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Stefano Bensi replaces Vincent Thill.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. João Mário replaces João Félix.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Laurent Jans.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho with a through ball.

Offside, Luxembourg. Olivier Thill tries a through ball, but Daniel Alves Da Mota is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dirk Carlson.

Hand ball by João Félix (Portugal).

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Bernardo Silva.

Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).

Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Thill.

Goal!

Goal! Portugal 2, Luxembourg 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Nélson Semedo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maxime Chanot.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Daniel Alves Da Mota replaces David Turpel.

Attempt missed. Rúben Dias (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Anthony Moris.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danel Sinani.

Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix with a headed pass.

Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vincent Thill (Luxembourg).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

