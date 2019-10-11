Match ends, Portugal 3, Luxembourg 0.
Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg: Cristiano Ronaldo moves one goal away from 700
Cristiano Ronaldo moved one strike away from his 700th career goal as Portugal edged closer to Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win against Luxembourg.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva opened the scoring before Ronaldo chipped over Anthony Moris.
Valencia's Goncalo Guedes completed the scoring just before full-time.
Portugal remain second in Group B, five points behind Ukraine, but four points clear of Serbia in third.
Ronaldo will have the chance to become just the sixth person to score 700 goals when Portugal travel to Ukraine on Monday.
Fernando Santos' side can qualify with a win in Kiev, if Serbia fail to win in Lithuania.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 13Danilo
- 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forNevesat 90'minutes
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 77'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 23SequeiraSubstituted forJoão Márioat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 6José Fonte
- 9André Silva
- 10João Mário
- 11Tué Na Bangna
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 14Ricardo Pereira
- 15André Gomes
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Borges Semedo
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22Beto
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 7Gerson
- 13Carlson
- 10ThillSubstituted forBensiat 88'minutes
- 11BohnertSubstituted forSinaniat 45'minutes
- 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 9mins
- 15Thill
- 17RodriguesBooked at 71mins
- 20TurpelSubstituted forAlves Da Motaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hall
- 4Malget
- 5Selimovic
- 6Philipps
- 8Martins
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 12Schon
- 14Sinani
- 19Skenderovic
- 21Bensi
- 22Curci
- 23Cabral
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 3, Luxembourg 0.
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Portugal).
Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Rúben Neves replaces João Moutinho.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 3, Luxembourg 0. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Daniel Alves Da Mota.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Stefano Bensi replaces Vincent Thill.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Mário replaces João Félix.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Laurent Jans.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho with a through ball.
Offside, Luxembourg. Olivier Thill tries a through ball, but Daniel Alves Da Mota is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dirk Carlson.
Hand ball by João Félix (Portugal).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Bernardo Silva.
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).
Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Thill.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Luxembourg 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Nélson Semedo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maxime Chanot.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Daniel Alves Da Mota replaces David Turpel.
Attempt missed. Rúben Dias (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Anthony Moris.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danel Sinani.
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix with a headed pass.
Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vincent Thill (Luxembourg).