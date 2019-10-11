Match ends, Iceland 0, France 1.
Iceland 0-1 France: N'Golo Kante injured in warm-up
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante suffered an injury in the warm-up before France edged a Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Iceland.
Kante reportedly picked up a muscle injury and was replaced in the starting line-up by Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko.
Blues team-mate Olivier Giroud scored his 37th international goal for the world champions from the penalty spot in the second half.
France stay second in Group H, but are six points ahead of Iceland in third.
Turkey maintained their position at the top of the group, but needed an injury-time winner from Everton striker Cenk Tosun to beat Albania 1-0.
Line-ups
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 4Pálsson
- 14Árnason
- 6R SigurdssonBooked at 43mins
- 23AF Skúlason
- 7Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forBödvarssonat 16'minutes
- 16SigurjonssonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 73'minutes
- 8Bjarnason
- 21TraustasonSubstituted forSigurdssonat 81'minutes
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 9Sigthorsson
Substitutes
- 2Saevarsson
- 3Fjóluson
- 5Ingason
- 11Finnbogason
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Jónsson
- 15Hermannsson
- 17Sigurdsson
- 18Fridjónsson
- 19Kjartansson
- 20Hallfredsson
- 22Bödvarsson
France
- 16Mandanda
- 2PavardBooked at 68mins
- 4Varane
- 5Lenglet
- 18Digne
- 17Sissoko
- 12TolissoBooked at 87mins
- 14Matuidi
- 11ComanSubstituted forIkonéat 88'minutes
- 9GiroudBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBen Yedderat 78'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Kimpembe
- 6Ndombele
- 8Lemar
- 10Ben Yedder
- 15Zouma
- 19Sidibé
- 20Ikoné
- 21Hernández
- 22Pléa
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Iceland 0, France 1.
Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Offside, France. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Ikoné (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane with a headed pass.
Corner, France. Conceded by Alfred Finnbogason.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Jonathan Ikoné replaces Kingsley Coman.
Booking
Corentin Tolisso (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Kári Árnason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland).
Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Arnór Sigurdsson replaces Arnór Ingvi Traustason.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Olivier Giroud.
Blaise Matuidi (France) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt missed. Victor Pálsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Alfred Finnbogason replaces Runar Mar Sigurjonsson because of an injury.
Offside, Iceland. Arnór Ingvi Traustason tries a through ball, but Kolbeinn Sigthorsson is caught offside.
Booking
Benjamin Pavard (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Goal!
Goal! Iceland 0, France 1. Olivier Giroud (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty France. Antoine Griezmann draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blaise Matuidi (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland).
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland).
Foul by Lucas Digne (France).
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.