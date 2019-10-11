Iceland 0-1 France: N'Golo Kante injured in warm-up

From the section

Olivier Giroud (second left) scored his 37th international goal for France

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante suffered an injury in the warm-up before France edged a Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Iceland.

Kante reportedly picked up a muscle injury and was replaced in the starting line-up by Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko.

Blues team-mate Olivier Giroud scored his 37th international goal for the world champions from the penalty spot in the second half.

France stay second in Group H, but are six points ahead of Iceland in third.

Turkey maintained their position at the top of the group, but needed an injury-time winner from Everton striker Cenk Tosun to beat Albania 1-0.