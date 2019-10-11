Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).
Slovenia U21 v England U21
Line-ups
Slovenia U21
- 1Frelih
- 15Stojinovic
- 4Zec
- 5Zaletel
- 19Rom
- 18Kryeziu
- 11Valencic
- 14Sever
- 2Rogelj
- 9Celar
- 10Mlakar
Substitutes
- 3Ploj
- 6Pisek
- 7Horvat
- 8Petrovic
- 12Rener
- 13Stor
- 22Vekič
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 15Guehi
- 3Panzo
- 5Kelly
- 6Davies
- 2Aarons
- 8Willock
- 10Foden
- 20McNeil
- 9Nketiah
- 7Hudson-Odoi
Substitutes
- 12Richards
- 13Austin
- 14Wilmot
- 16Skipp
- 18Justin
- 19Brewster
- 21Gallagher
- 22Balcombe
- 23Surridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
Callum Hudson-Odoi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Sever (Slovenia U21).
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Zan Rogelj.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Dusan Stojinovic.
Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Callum Hudson-Odoi (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dusan Stojinovic (Slovenia U21).
Offside, England U21. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
Corner, Slovenia U21. Conceded by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max Aarons.
Marc Guehi (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zan Celar (Slovenia U21).
Joe Willock (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Egzon Kryeziu (Slovenia U21).
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly.
Foul by Lloyd Kelly (England U21).
Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Guehi (England U21).
Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.