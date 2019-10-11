Under-21 Friendly
Slovenia U210England U210

Slovenia U21 v England U21

Line-ups

Slovenia U21

  • 1Frelih
  • 15Stojinovic
  • 4Zec
  • 5Zaletel
  • 19Rom
  • 18Kryeziu
  • 11Valencic
  • 14Sever
  • 2Rogelj
  • 9Celar
  • 10Mlakar

Substitutes

  • 3Ploj
  • 6Pisek
  • 7Horvat
  • 8Petrovic
  • 12Rener
  • 13Stor
  • 22Veki&#269;

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 15Guehi
  • 3Panzo
  • 5Kelly
  • 6Davies
  • 2Aarons
  • 8Willock
  • 10Foden
  • 20McNeil
  • 9Nketiah
  • 7Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes

  • 12Richards
  • 13Austin
  • 14Wilmot
  • 16Skipp
  • 18Justin
  • 19Brewster
  • 21Gallagher
  • 22Balcombe
  • 23Surridge

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovenia U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).

Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leon Sever (Slovenia U21).

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Zan Rogelj.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Dusan Stojinovic.

Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dusan Stojinovic (Slovenia U21).

Offside, England U21. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.

Corner, Slovenia U21. Conceded by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Attempt missed. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max Aarons.

Marc Guehi (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zan Celar (Slovenia U21).

Joe Willock (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Egzon Kryeziu (Slovenia U21).

Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly.

Foul by Lloyd Kelly (England U21).

Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Guehi (England U21).

Jan Mlakar (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you