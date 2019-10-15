Billy Gilmour: Chelsea midfielder dreaming of senior Scotland call-up

Billy Gilmour has established himself in the Scotland Under-21 team

Teenage Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour says it would be "a dream come true" to play for the senior Scotland national team.

Gilmour, 18, made his debut for the English Premier League side in August and is training with the first team.

He has appeared 11 times for Scot Gemmill's Scotland Under-21 side and is eager to make the step up.

"I'm still young and need more experience; I still need to keep working hard," he told BBC Scotland.

"At Chelsea, I'm training with the first team a lot and I've made a couple of appearances, so it can only get better if I keep going the way I have been."

Gilmour, who left Rangers for Chelsea in July 2017, has also represented Scotland at under-17 and under-19 level.

He signed his first professional contract a year later and made his maiden Premier League appearance against Sheffield United earlier this term, with his performance not going unnoticed by manager Frank Lampard.

"The night before, the gaffer kept asking if my family were coming down and saying make sure they come," Gilmour said.

"We were 2-0 up and I'm thinking 'this could be good', but it was 2-1 when I came on. That shows you how much trust he has in the younger players to put you on in such a tight game.

"It finished 2-2, which wasn't the result I hoped for, but it made my dream come true of playing in the Premier League."

Now he has had a taste of it, Gilmour is keen to get more game time. However, given the players he is competing with at Chelsea, he appreciates those minutes may come elsewhere.

"I need to play more first-team games, at Chelsea or maybe out on loan," he added. "I need to get more experience."