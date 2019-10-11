Harvey Elliott: Liverpool winger suspended for 14 days over Harry Kane video

Harvey Elliott played in the EFL Cup for Liverpool at MK Dons this season

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott has been banned from all domestic club football for 14 days after admitting derogatory language about Harry Kane in a video.

The winger joined Liverpool in July having become the Premier League's youngest player in May, appearing for Fulham aged 16 years and 30 days.

Elliott's social media video, for which he has since apologised, constituted an "aggravated breach" of FA rules.

He must also complete a face-to-face education course and pay a £350 fine.

Elliott, 16, posted the offensive video on Snapchat during Tottenham's Champions League final defeat by Liverpool on 1 June.

The player stated that the video was filmed at his friend's house, where and seven of his friends, all aged 16 and fans of both Liverpool and Tottenham, were goading each other during the match.

He said he was unaware one of the terms he used mocked disabled people.

Liverpool sought to assure the Football Association that they take a zero tolerance approach to any forms of discrimination and said Elliott was spoken to as soon as the video circulated.

The meaning of the offensive words, and how they may be viewed by the general public, was explained to him. In addition, club captain Jordan Henderson, Kane's England team-mate Jordan Henderson, spoke to Elliott about his conduct.

More to follow.