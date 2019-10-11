Irish Premiership: Ex-boss Roy Walker says Crusaders will be 'hard to shift'

Crusaders knocked Ballymena United out of last season's Irish Cup

Former Crusaders boss Roy Walker believes the Crues' title rivals will find it difficult to displace them from the top of the table.

The north Belfast side are five points clear of second-placed Coleraine in the Irish Premiership standings after last week's win over holders Linfield.

Their next match is a visit to Ballymena United, another side that Walker managed, on Saturday.

"History tells you that Crusaders don't lose leads," said Walker.

"Going right back, when they get their noses in front, they are generally hard to shift. I know Linfield came with a great run a few years ago and the Crues faltered a little but that was unusual.

"That said, I've liked the look of Linfield from what I've seen so far, especially when I watched them in Europe. Last week's game was tight and they had a chance to nick a draw.

"Whilst the Blues are playing catch-up at the minute, I expect them to be up there. Linfield and Crusaders will finish the league in places one and two - what order is hard to say, but the Crues have the advantage at the minute."

Walker was league title winner as a manager with Crusaders

After a disappointing title defence last season, Stephen Baxter's men have started this campaign strongly, winning eight and drawing one of their opening 10 league games.

Walker believes their adjustment to what is almost a full-time football regime has been a key factor in their improved form and says they are favourites in almost every game they play.

"They got off to a poor start this year, had to play catch-up from early on and never made it as Linfield went on that great run," continued Walker, who will be summarising Saturday's Showgrounds encounter for BBC Radio Ulster.

"I think they have worked out how to adjust to their almost full-time set-up, and have learnt how to cope with the differences that brings.

"They have a strong squad with competition for every position. Their great start has given them something to hold on to and a hunger to not let go.

"They are by no means invincible, but you would assume that if they play to their optimum level against Ballymena then they should win the game."

Walker believes injured striker Adam Lecky has been a big loss for Ballymena

While Walker has predicted the Crues to win the battle of his former clubs, he was also keen to stress the strengths he believes the Sky Blues possess.

Last season's league runners-up are in sixth place in the table, 10 points behind the leaders but with a game in hand.

"Not having a settled side because of injuries has hindered them greatly but there is no doubt that Ballymena can win any game on their day," Walker added.

"They are a side that you wouldn't fancy playing against. I'm sure their management team will be keen to get all of their injured players fit again, especially their front two of Adam Lecky and Cathair Friel.

"They are extremely important to David Jeffrey's side and when those two are in tandem up front they are a major threat. Ballymena are a different side when they are playing together."

Holders Linfield face their second trip in a week to Stangmore Park as they take on Dungannon Swifts after knocking them out of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Second-placed Coleraine, the only undefeated team in the top flight, are at home to basement side Warrenpoint Town, who won last week after losing their opening eight matches.

In Saturday's remaining Irish Premiership fixtures, Cliftonville host Larne and Glentoran welcome Carrick Rangers to the Oval.