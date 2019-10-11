Dutch FA to investigate NI fans' claims of 'disgraceful' treatment at Rotterdam stadium

Northern Ireland fans queuing to get into the De Kuip Stadium

The Dutch FA has said it will investigate claims from Northern Ireland fans of 'disgraceful' treatment at Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) said issues at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam caused hundreds of NI fans to miss the first 20 minutes of the match.

"We take this very seriously," said a spokesperson for the KNVB (Dutch FA).

"We [will] start an investigation to find out what exactly happened."

Gary McAllister, chairman of the AONISC, said he has contacted the Irish Football Association and asked that an official complaint is made to the KNVB.

"The scenes outside the stadium on Thursday night were not only chaotic, they were dangerous and had the potential to become much more serious," he said.

"Fans were directed to the wrong entrance by stewards who appeared ill-informed. After queuing for some time, they were then sent to another set of turnstiles at a different part of the stadium.

"This led to several hundred fans being crowded into a confined area, which caused considerable anxiety. There were also issues with the scanning of tickets, which added to the problem.

"This was not a case of fans arriving late at the stadium, as many people were there more than an hour before kick-off."

The Netherlands won the game 3-1 thanks to two injury-time goals.