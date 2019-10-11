Moldova U21 2-1 Wales U21

Everton's Nathan Broadhead is on a season-long loan at Burton Albion

Wales suffered a setback in their Uefa Under-21 Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with a disappointing defeat in Moldova.

Nathan Broadhead gave Wales the lead, scoring from Dylan Levitt's corner but Alexandr Belouso levelled for the hosts just before half time.

Moldova went ahead early in the second half with Belousov scoring from the spot.

The hosts held on to their lead despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after Cristian Ursu was sent-off.

Moldova move above Wales into third place in Group 9 and Paul Bodin's next face Bosnia-Herzegovina at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground on 19 November.