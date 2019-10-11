Euro U21 Qualifying
Moldova U2115:00Wales U21
Venue: Complexul Sportiv Raional

Moldova U21 2-1 Wales U21

  • From the section Welsh
Nathan Broadhead
Everton's Nathan Broadhead is on a season-long loan at Burton Albion

Wales suffered a setback in their Uefa Under-21 Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with a disappointing defeat in Moldova.

Nathan Broadhead gave Wales the lead, scoring from Dylan Levitt's corner but Alexandr Belouso levelled for the hosts just before half time.

Moldova went ahead early in the second half with Belousov scoring from the spot.

The hosts held on to their lead despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after Cristian Ursu was sent-off.

Moldova move above Wales into third place in Group 9 and Paul Bodin's next face Bosnia-Herzegovina at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground on 19 November.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 11th October 2019

  • Moldova U21Moldova U2115:00Wales U21Wales U21
  • Armenia U21Armenia U212Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U210
  • Russia U21Russia U2115:00Poland U21Poland U21
  • Belarus U21Belarus U2116:00Norway U21Norway U21
  • Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U2117:00Serbia U21Serbia U21
  • Estonia U21Estonia U2117:15Latvia U21Latvia U21
  • Netherlands U21Netherlands U210Portugal U21Portugal U210
  • Switzerland U21Switzerland U2118:00Georgia U21Georgia U21
  • Austria U21Austria U2119:30Turkey U21Turkey U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21431071610
2Iceland U2122009186
3Italy U2121105054
4Armenia U21310237-43
5Sweden U21100113-20
6Luxembourg U214004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2122007076
2Switzerland U2111005053
3France U2111005053
4Slovakia U2121015413
5Azerbaijan U214103210-83
6Liechtenstein U214103313-103

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2122005236
2Austria U2122007166
3Kosovo U2132017346
4Turkey U21411279-24
5Albania U214022510-52
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2132107167
2Scotland U2132104137
3Czech Rep U2121103124
4Lithuania U2141123304
5Croatia U21100112-10
6San Marino U213003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U2132107257
2Russia U2131203215
3Bulgaria U2121104044
4Latvia U21201112-11
5Serbia U21201112-11
6Estonia U21200208-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2122003036
2North Macedonia U2122009276
3Kazakhstan U2142026516
4Israel U2111002113
5Montenegro U21410356-13
6Faroe Islands U213003213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2122006066
2Belarus U21311110284
3Norway U2121102114
4Netherlands U2111005143
5Cyprus U21310237-43
6Gibraltar U213003015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland U2132107167
2Denmark U2122004226
3Romania U2121014223
4Ukraine U21310245-13
5Northern Ireland U21302123-12
6Malta U21301208-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2121104044
2Germany U2111005143
3Moldova U21210125-33
4Wales U21310237-43
5Belgium U21201101-11
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you