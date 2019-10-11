Gareth Ainsworth: Sunderland given permission to speak to Wycombe boss

Gareth Ainsworth captained Wycombe before retiring in 2013

Sunderland have been given permission to speak to Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth about their vacant manager's job, reports BBC Three Counties Radio.

It is understood the Chairboys would not stand in the way of Ainsworth joining their League One rivals.

The 46-year-old guided Wycombe to promotion from League Two with the club now second in the third tier.

Sunderland - four points behind them in the table - are looking for a manager after sacking Jack Ross on Tuesday.

The Black Cats also approached Mark Robins over the role but he signed a new contract with Coventry on Friday.

Former QPR midfielder Ainsworth has been Wycombe boss since initially being made player-manager in 2012, making him the second longest-serving boss in the English Football League after Morecambe's Jim Bentley.

Wycombe's next match is at home to Sunderland on 19 October.