Mark Robins: Coventry City boss signs new contract after approach from Sunderland

Former Manchester United and Norwich forward Mark Robins has previously managed Rotherham United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Scunthorpe United

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has signed a new contract at the club a day after being approached by Sunderland.

The 49-year-old has agreed an improved deal for an undisclosed term, while the club have also opened talks on a new deal with his assistant Adi Viveash.

Robins is in his second spell as Coventry boss and led them to the 2017 EFL Trophy and promotion to League One via the play-offs a season later.

The Sky Blues are currently fifth in League One, seven points off the top.

Sunderland are looking for a new manager after sacking Jack Ross earlier this week with the club one place and one point behind Coventry.

"On the back of the approach from Sunderland, the club reacted really quickly with a new contract offer and I am grateful to them for that," Robins told the club website of his talks with chief executive Dave Boddy.

"I had no intention of leaving - when I spoke to Dave, I was unequivocal in my desire to stay. We agreed it all within 24 hours and I'm delighted to accept the new contract.

"Our immediate aim is to get into the Championship, and to come back to Coventry as soon as possible for our supporters."