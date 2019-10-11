Afghanistan football official banned by Fifa over sex abuse scandal

Keramuudin Kasim, former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, was banned from football for life in June by Fifa for sexually abusing players in the women's national team

A former Afghan football official has been banned for five years for "failing to report and prevent" the sexual abuse of his country's female players.

An investigation into Sayed Aghazada came after abuse allegations were made against former Afghanistan Football Federation president Keramuudin Kasim, when Aghazada was general secretary.

Kasim was banned for life in June.

Fifa is still looking into allegations made against other individuals in connection to the same investigation.

Complaints lodged - and upheld by football's world governing body Fifa - had accused Kasim of "repeated" sexual abuse from 2013-18.

Fifa said the allegations had been made by "at least" five Afghani players.

Aghazada, 28, has also been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,983).

He was found to be in breach of Fifa's code of ethics for failing to report abuse and for failing in his duty to protect the players.

As well as his roles within Fifa and his own country, Aghazada had also been an executive committee member of the Asian Football Confederation.

Several female players last year spoke to BBC Sport about their experiences of harassment and bullying, having already taken great risks to play football in Afghanistan in the first place.