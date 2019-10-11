Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named Premier League player of month

From the section

Aubameyang scored in all Premier League appearances in September

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named September's Premier League player of the month.

The 30-year-old scored five goals in four league appearances for the Gunners last month, including a late free-kick to win against Aston Villa.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp was named manager of the month for the second consecutive month.

The Reds, who remain unbeaten at the top, beat Newcastle United, Chelsea and Sheffield United in September.

The German saw off competition from Bournemouth's Eddie Howe, Chelsea's Frank Lampard and Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers.

Aubameyang netted a brace in a 2-2 draw against Watford and equalisers against Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Gabon striker beat Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin de Bruyne, Son Heung-min and Riyad Mahrez to the award.